Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak final result 2019 declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak final result 2019 declared at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the result for junior Hindi translator (JHT), senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment exam 2019 on its official website at ssc.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC JHT Final Result 2019 declared

SSC JHT Final Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the result for junior Hindi translator (JHT), senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment exam 2019 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the website. A total of 325 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment.

SSC had conducted the paper 2 exam on February 16 and its result was declared on June 16. The qualified candidates were called for document verification.

Check merit list

Check official notice

“Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17.11.2020. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 17.11.2020 to 16.12.2020. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” the official notice reads.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 14, 2020 00:29 IST
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Nov 14, 2020 01:14 IST
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Nov 13, 2020 22:55 IST

latest news

Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This couple’s engagement photo has a ‘catty’ surprise. Check it out
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Nov 14, 2020 01:14 IST
Manesar land case: Multiple legal opinions interpreting SC directions add to complications
Nov 14, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.