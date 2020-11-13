SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak final result 2019 declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Final Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the result for junior Hindi translator (JHT), senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment exam 2019 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the website. A total of 325 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment.

SSC had conducted the paper 2 exam on February 16 and its result was declared on June 16. The qualified candidates were called for document verification.

“Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17.11.2020. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 17.11.2020 to 16.12.2020. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” the official notice reads.