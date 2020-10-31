Sections
SSC MTS Result of Paper 2 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, over 20K candidates qualify

SSC MTS Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the results of paper 2 of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can check their result by logging in at ssc.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 10:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC MTS paper 2 result declared (HT file)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the results of paper 2 of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can check their result by logging in at ssc.nic.in. The SSC MTS paper 2 exam was conducted on November 26, 2019

A total of 17004 candidates from 18-23 years age group and 3898 candidates from 18-27 years age group have qualified for the document verification.

The qualifying or cut-off marks in Paper-II have been fixed as 20 marks i.e. 40% for UR category and 17.5 marks i.e. 35% for all other reserved categories.

SSC had conducted the MTS paper 1 exam from August 2 to 22 and the result was declared on November 5. A total of 1,20,713 candidates were short-listed to appear in Paper-II.However, only 96478 candidates appeared for the paper 2 exam.



Check official notice

How to check SSC MTS Result 2020:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Login using your application number and date of birth

Click on SSC MTS result link

Your SSC MTS paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

