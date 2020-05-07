SSC paper evaluation: Mumbai divisional board talks to authorities, teachers to get letters soon

Two days after teachers and the state education board staff were allowed to travel so that they can evaluate SSC(Class 10) answer papers on time, the Mumbai divisional board is now taking all the local authorities into confidence for the process.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board said that the board has written to all the authorities to facilitate smooth transportation of answer papers from storage centres to the evaluaters. “We could have given permission letters to teachers earlier but we first wanted to take all the authorities into confidence. We have also spoken to education department officials and school principals,” he added.

Teachers would start getting permission letters from tomorrow (May 8). They can travel to their schools to pick up the papers with the letter. Similarly, teachers who have already evaluated papers can send it to their moderators through school or board staff.

The Mumbai division of the school education board also covers schools in Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Barring Raigad, all other areas come under the Red Zone where there are travel restrictions because of coronavirus.

Teachers said that they are awaiting instructions from the board. “Especially in red zones we are worried about how the transportation would take place. Some relaxation can be given in case there is no movement allowed,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

The board is hoping that once permissions are in place, the work of evaluation can take place soon and results can be declared in time. The state board usually declares Class 12 results in the last week of May and Class 10 results are out by the second week of June. A supreme court order mandates the declaration of results by June 10.