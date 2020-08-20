Sections
Home / Education / SSC results status for JE 2018 Paper 2, MTS 2019 Paper 2 exams released

SSC results status for JE 2018 Paper 2, MTS 2019 Paper 2 exams released

SSC results status for JE 2018 Paper 2, MTS 2019 Paper 2 exams has been released. Check new tentative dates of result declaration here.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC result status released (Hindustan Times)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the status report about the timing of the declaration of results of various exams conducted by the commission. According to the report, the results for junior engineer exam 2018 paper 2 will be declared in the month of September, while the results of Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff exam 2019 paper 2 will be declared in October.

According to the status report, the dates for declaration of results of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 (Tier-III) will be initimated later. “Due to COVID19, fresh dates to be intimated later,” the report reads. The exam was held on December 29, 2019 and according to the schedule the results were to declared on May 8, 2020.

The commission declared the results of JHT 2019 paper 2 exam on June 16 while the results for CGL Tier 1 2019 exam was declared on July 1, 2020.

Check status report here



The SSC JE exam 2018, (paper 2) result was earlier scheduled to be declared on April 9 and SSC MTS 2019 paper 2 result was earlier scheduled to be declared on April 30. The results were postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. SSC JE 2018 exam was conducted on December 29, 2019 and the MTS 2019 paper 2 exam was held on November 24.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Remember Anand Mahindra’s tweet on his WFH attire? He shared a twist to it
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
Divine creativity: This year, it’s Ganesha, the destroyer of corona
Aug 20, 2020 13:16 IST
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals the firsts to leave for UAE
Aug 20, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.