SSC Selection Post Phase 8 answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday released the answer keys for the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam 2020 can check and download their answer keys online at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had conducted Phase-VIII/2020/Selection Posts Examination for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ i.e.Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduation and above level on November 6, 9, and 10, 2020, and on December 14, 2020 (for candidates appeared from Bihar).

“The candidates may login using their User ID and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit representations, if any, from 27.12.2020 to 31.12.2020 (upto 6.00 pm) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per challenge,” reads the official notice.

