SSC Stenographer document verification to be conducted in September, check details here

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 09:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for document verification for SSC Stenographer ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam 2018 for Madhya Pradesh region.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the schedule online at sscmpr.org.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the document verification process from September 8 to 14, 2020.

The commission declared the skill test for stenographer c and d recruitment examination on March 18, 2020. Documents Verification of the Candidates who provisionally qualified in Skill test is scheduled in the month of September 2020.



“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” reads the official notice.

Candidates may download their Admit Card for Documents Verification one week before the date of documents verification.

Candidates can check the schedule by clicking here.

