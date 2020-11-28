Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SSC Stenographer final result 2018 declared, skill test result of 28 candidates revised

SSC Stenographer final result 2018 declared, skill test result of 28 candidates revised

The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday declared the final result of Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2018. The result of Skill Test of 28 candidates has been revised. 19 candidates qualified additionally for Grade C posts.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result 2018 declared (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday declared the final result of Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2018. SSC had announced the result of skill test on March 18 in which 1158 candidates were qualified for document verification for the post of grade C and 2786 for grade D posts.

Few candidates had submitted representations regarding error in one master passage. After examining the error, SSC re-examined the answer scripts of all the qualified candidates. Hence, the skill test result of 28 candidates has been revised.

“Subsequently, representations were received from a few candidates regarding error in one master passage. These representations were duly examined by the Commission and corrective action was taken with respect to the master passage. In addition, the Commission also re-examined the scripts of all the qualified candidates.

Based on it, the result of Skill Test of 28 candidates has been revised. 19 candidates qualified additionally for Grade C posts. The roll numbers of such candidates are:



2402001342, 2408000496, 2408000733, 2408001234, 3005001254, 3007003330, 3007601835, 3009600128, 3009600819, 3009603791, 3010006605, 3010602860, 3013600670, 3206006260, 3206006829, 3206600675, 3206601050, 3206601944, 3206604286.

Result of four candidates bearing roll numbers 3013602419, 3206004474, 3010603146 and 3010613428 has been revised from ‘Qualifying’ to ‘Not Qualifying’ for Stenographer ‘C’.

Result of five candidates bearing roll numbers 3010004083, 3010603146, 3013600979, 3010005511 and 2201037573 has been revised from ‘Qualifying’ to ‘Not Qualifying’ for Stenographer ‘D’

Percentage of Mistakes of Skill Test will be available on the Commission’s website on 03.12.2020, the official notice reads.

Check Notice here

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Nov 28, 2020 17:53 IST
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 14:44 IST
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Nov 28, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

Smriti Irani posts clip of artist playing Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai on guitar
Nov 28, 2020 18:05 IST
‘Samajwadi Party will oppose bill on religious conversion’: Akhilesh Yadav
Nov 28, 2020 18:05 IST
Almost 65% of domestic air travel back to pre-Covid level: Civil aviation secy
Nov 28, 2020 18:02 IST
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Nov 28, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.