SSC Stenographer Grade C, D exam 2019 rescheduled, check revised dates here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released an official notice informing the candidates that the Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2019 has been preponed. SSC said in the official notice that the Stenographer exam that was earlier scheduled to be held from December 24 to 30 will be held from December 22 to 24.

Candidates can download the official notice from the official website at ssc.nic.in or click here to read the notice.

The admit cards for SSC Stenographer exam 2019 will be released in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

How to download SSC Stenographer admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card tab given on the homepage

Click on the relevant link for SSC Stenographer admit card

Key in your login credentials

The SSC Stenographer admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out