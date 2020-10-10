SSC Stenographer Group C, D notification 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, apply till Nov 4

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the official notification for stenographer group C, D recruitment 2020 on its official website. The online registration process has also begun on October 10, 2020, and will continue till November 4, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination online at ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the number of vacancies for SSC stenographer group C, D recruitment 2020 will be determined later.

“Vacancies of Stenographer Grade „C‟ and Stenographers Grade „D‟ are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country,” reads the official notice.

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from arecognized Board or University.

Modes of Selection:

Candidates will have to clear computer based test followed by a skill test. Those who qualify both, CBT and skill test will have to appear for document verification.

There will be 200 questions carrying 200 marks. Questions will comprise of three sections - general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, English language and comprehension.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while women/SC/ST/ESM/PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

“Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 06.11.2020 (23:30 hours). However, candidates who wish to make payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment at designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 10.11.2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 08.11.2020 (23:30 hours),” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.