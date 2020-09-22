SSC to release schedule for CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS exams today

Sections
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Tuesday release the revised schedule for various recruitment exams including Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) , Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’, CGL and CHSL exams.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC to release exam dates of CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS recruitment today (HT File)

Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) and Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) exams.

SSC, on September 17, had released a short notice informing the candidates about the release date of the exam schedule. The commission also announced that the recruitment exams for Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will be held in the months of October and November.

Once the datesheet is released, candidates will be able to check the schedule online at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, SSC has notified that the computer-based recruitment tests for Delhi Police constable (executive) male and female recruitment will be conducted between November 27 and December 14, 2020. SSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5846 vacancies, out of which 3433 vacancies are for Constable (Exe.)-Male, 1944 for Constable (Exe.)-Female, 243 for [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog SC-34 and ST-19), and 226 for Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog SC-19 and ST-15).

