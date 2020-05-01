SSC updates on exam, results now available on UMANG app, check details here

When India is staring at the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released an official notice regarding the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The app is available at the Google play store.

According to the commission, following modules of the SSC portal has been made available at the UMANG platform:

(i) Latest News

(ii) Notices of Examinations

(iii) Results of Examinations

(iv) Examination Calendar

(v) Vacancies

“The candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app’ to download the application on their mobile phones,” reads the notice.