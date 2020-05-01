Sections
Home / Education / SSC updates on exam, results now available on UMANG app, check details here

SSC updates on exam, results now available on UMANG app, check details here

The candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app’ to download the application on their mobile phones

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:39 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. (play.google.com)

When India is staring at the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released an official notice regarding the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The app is available at the Google play store.

According to the commission, following modules of the SSC portal has been made available at the UMANG platform:

(i) Latest News

(ii) Notices of Examinations



(iii) Results of Examinations

(iv) Examination Calendar

(v) Vacancies

“The candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app’ to download the application on their mobile phones,” reads the notice.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
May 01, 2020 12:41 IST
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
May 01, 2020 12:02 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
May 01, 2020 12:20 IST
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
May 01, 2020 12:45 IST

latest news

Bengal sees sharp rise in number of red zones, total tally now at 10
May 01, 2020 12:50 IST
First Xbox Series X gameplay coming in on May 7
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
On Maharashtra Day, water resources minister Jayant Patil thanks ‘those bravely battling Covid-19’
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
Covid-19: 130 red zones, 284 orange zones, 319 green zones in new govt list
May 01, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.