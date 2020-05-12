Sections
Home / Education / Staff of Maharashtra’s aided, government schools to be assigned Covid-19 related duties

Staff of Maharashtra’s aided, government schools to be assigned Covid-19 related duties

While the letter does not specify the type of duties school staff will be expected to do sources in the education department said that the work could be related to management of quarantine centres created in schools.

Updated: May 12, 2020 15:41 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representative (ANI)

In a letter issued on Monday, the Maharashtra education department has asked principals of all aided schools in the state to furnish information of teachers so that they can be asked to report for Covid-19 related duties if necessary.

“With the rising number of cases in the state, many COVID centres are being set up in BMC, aided and private schools. For this, services of teachers and non teaching staff would be required. Principals are thus directed to furnish details of their staff,” reads the letter.

Last week, BMC’s education department had asked its staff to report to work as most municipal schools have been converted into quarantine centres. Officials said that many teachers failed to report to work. “Many said that they were not in town as they had gone to their respective hometowns before the lockdown. We have asked them to report immediately,” said an official.

While the letter does not specify the type of duties school staff will be expected to do sources in the education department said that the work could be related to management of quarantine centres created in schools.



Teachers said that while they are willing to do COVID related duties, they need safety gear from the government. “Teachers should be given PPE kits, pick up and drop facility and insurance cover. If this is given, they wont have an issue in taking up these duties,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 16:36 IST
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
May 12, 2020 16:22 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
May 12, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

‘Payback time’, says Kerala nurse who wants to care for Covid-19 patients
May 12, 2020 16:33 IST
Lockdown tale of Uttarakhand driver: 40 days in a truck and now 14 days in quarantine
May 12, 2020 16:32 IST
Designer Vera Wang is still a diva at 70. Her abs are proof
May 12, 2020 16:37 IST
Thai tourism workers improvise as virus hits travel
May 12, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.