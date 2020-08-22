Sections
Home / Education / States, UTs can use NRA’s CET scores for selecting candidates for govt jobs: Union minister

States, UTs can use NRA’s CET scores for selecting candidates for govt jobs: Union minister

An arrangement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be put in place for using the CET score by them, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh (PTI)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said states and Union Territories can avail of scores on the Common Eligibility Test, to be conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), to shortlist candidates for government jobs.

This would actually help the recruiting agencies including the state and UT governments to save the cost and time spent on recruitment, while at the same time also be convenient and cost-effective for the young job aspirants, he said.

An arrangement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be put in place for using the CET score by them, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

 



“Eventually, this could prove a win-win arrangement both for the employer as well as employee,” he said.

Singh said that the CET score could be shared with the recruiting agencies in the state and Union Territory governments as well as public sector undertakings (PSUs) and also later on with the private sector, according to an official statement.

“States and Union Territories can avail the Common Eligibility Test to be conducted by the National Recruitment Agency for job selection, the decision for which was passed at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday,” it said.

The NRA is mandated to conduct the CET online for selecting candidates for a majority of central government jobs.

Singh said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and he himself are in touch with many state and Union Territory governments which have expressed their inclination to be a part of the sharing arrangement of CET score.

Most of the chief ministers are also quite enthusiastic and favourable to adopt this reform, he said.

Clearing apprehension in certain quarters, Singh said, for those who are appearing for the exam, relaxation in the upper age limit shall be given to candidates of SC/ST/OBC as other categories castes as per the government policy.

He said the Common Eligibility Test will have no correlation or incompatibility with the rules of recruitment like domicile etc., followed by certain states or Union Territories, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Contrary to misgiving in certain quarters, the CET will not be conducted only in Hindi and English language but will be conducted in 12 Indian languages to begin with, while gradually other languages in the 8th schedule of the Constitution will also be included, it said.

Hailing Prime Minister Modi’s personal intervention and indulgence “without which this revolutionary decision could not have been possible”, Singh said, the move is going to prove to be a major reform to bring about ease of living for struggling youth and job aspirants.

He said, it is also a reflection of the sensitivity and thoughtfulness with which the government works under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune police put in place code of conduct for Ganeshotsav
Aug 22, 2020 20:23 IST
US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
Aug 22, 2020 20:20 IST
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Aug 22, 2020 20:16 IST
Donald Trump’s Iran Move at UN Amplifies ‘America First’ Snub of Allies
Aug 22, 2020 20:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.