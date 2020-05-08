Stay fee hikes, allow parents to make partial payments: Maha Edu dept to schools

After confusion about payment of fees for private schools across the state, the education department has now released a government resolution(GR) listing out guidelines for the same.

In the GR, the department has asked schools to allow parents to make partial payments of fees for 2019-20 and 2020-21 considering the current situation. Schools have also been asked to stay all fee hikes and have in fact been advised to reduce fees in cases where the expenditure has gone down due to the lockdown. The GR is applicable for all schools under the state irrespective of the board they are affiliated with.

‘Parent Teacher Associations of the schools can be told about the status of spending and fees can be cut down with their consent. Similarly, parents should be allowed to pay fees online and schools should not insist on physical payments,’ read the GR. “It is a good move considering that most schools are saving a lot on electricity and other maintenance related work due to school closure. The question however is whether these schools would be honest enough to accept it and reduce fees,” said a parent from a Dadar based school.

On March 30, the education department had issued a circular to all the schools asking them to not insist for payments from parents. After the circular however, several schools told their teachers that they could not pay them their dues as parents had not paid fees. With many teachers writing to the department to come up with a solution, it has now decided to allow schools to collect partial payments.