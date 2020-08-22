Steering committee for implementation of NEP-2020 in universities, degree colleges

The state higher education department has formed a steering committee for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in Uttar Pradesh.

It will cater to higher educational institutions only, an official said.

Additional chief secretary, higher education, Monika S Garg said, “The department has formed a committee comprising vice chancellors, deans, senior professors of various universities and principals of degree colleges who will suggest ways and means as how to implement NEP- 2020 effectively in universities and degree colleges.”

While Garg herself is the chairperson of the committee, other members include former vice chancellor, Dr RML Avadh University, Faizabad, prof Manoj Dixit; vice chancellor, Babu Banarsi Das University, Lucknow, AK Mittal; vice chancellor, Galgotias University, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Preeti Bajaj; dean, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, Shashi Devi Singh; head of physics department, Lucknow University, Prof Poonam Tandon and others.

“We are meticulously working on 16 topics and have formed working committees. For instance, Prof Manoj Dixit is anchoring a topic on increasing gross enrolment ratio (GER) including progression from Class XII and linking polytechnics and ITIs with higher education institutions. Likewise other people have been assigned other topics,” an official said.

“The committee has so far held three virtual meetings and has allocated work to different members. This committee is different from the task force formed on August 19 which caters to primary, secondary, higher and vocational education. On the other hand, the steering committee pertains to higher education department only,” additional chief secretary, higher education, said.

Members of the committee hope that integrating vocational education with higher education will be of great help in making students employable as mandated in NEP-2020 approved by the Centre last month.