Steering committee for NEP 2020 implementation in UP secondary schools

With a view to getting outsiders’ views about implementing NEP in such a way that improves learning at the government secondary schools, the committee has nominated a few members who are not government officials. (HT file )

The state secondary education department has constituted a 12-member steering committee to ensure an effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh.

The first meeting of committee, formed under additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

With a view to getting outsiders’ views about implementing NEP in such a way that improves learning at the government secondary schools, the committee has nominated a few members who are not government officials.

The committee members include former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly; former secretary, secondary education, Sandhya Tewari; vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak; former chairman of National Institute of Open School, Mahesh Chandra Pant; former controller of examination, CBSE, Pavnesh Kumar and director basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

Three nominated members are founder director, Institute for Career Studies (ICS), Amrita Dass; group CEO, UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and former CEO, NSDC, Skill India Mission, Jayant Krishna and founding president & CEO of Study Hall Educational Foundation, Urvashi Sahni.

“I consider my presence on the steering committee as an invaluable opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the education department for transforming the career scenario in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the post-Covid era. ICS will facilitate the establishment of a well-equipped career cell in each government school of UP to make informed career choices and also equip them with employability skills,” Dass said.

Jayant Krishna said, “I would like to help the UP government enhance learning outcome at each level in secondary education while ensuring equitable and inclusive education. Optimised usage of technology in pedagogy would also be my priority area. I welcome the mainstreaming of life skills into education and shall guide the UP government in making it happen.”

Sahni said she was eagerly looking forward to contributing to government schools and felt honoured to be a part of the committee.

Besides, a few government officials are also part of the committee. They will be assisted by director, SCERT, Lalita Pradeep; joint education director, Bhagwati Prasad and another officer Vivek Nautiyal.