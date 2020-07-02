Sections
Home / Education / STF to probe for fake appointments of teachers in Uttar Pradesh

STF to probe for fake appointments of teachers in Uttar Pradesh

Further, more than 100 such cases have also come up in which the salary of two teachers was going to the same bank account.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 09:46 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has handed over the investigation of fake appointments of thousands of teachers in UP Basic Education Council schools, working on the same PAN number, to Special Task Force.

Further, more than 100 such cases have also come up in which the salary of two teachers was going to the same bank account.

Basic Education Department wrote a letter to the Home Department to investigate the matter. Home department handed over investigation to STF on the instruction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We investigated the people who were doing jobs on fake IDs. People have used the PAN number of the person who’s ID they were using for the Job. Original person received a notice from Income tax department that access money was being transferred into his account. When this matter came forward, other people who were working in this way changed their PAN numbers,” Amitabh Yash, Inspector General of Police, STF said.



“So we have asked for the list of people who have changed their PAN numbers. There is a possibility that some of the PAN numbers have errors and people must have rectified them but these numbers should be less. It is possible that PAN number have been changed by the people who were doing jobs on fake IDs. These numbers are in thousands,” added Yash.

The move was taken after Anamika Shukla case came to light which pertains to the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore as salary for over a year from 25 different schools.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajat Barmecha says he was snubbed for star kids ‘with no projects’
Jul 02, 2020 09:44 IST
STF to probe for fake appointments of teachers in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 02, 2020 09:46 IST
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
Jul 02, 2020 09:47 IST
Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours
Jul 02, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.