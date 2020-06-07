Stop private tuition, or else leave jobs, Tripura govt warns school teachers

Terming the private tuitions done by the government school teachers as ‘objectionable’, the Tripura government warned them to stop private tuitions immediately or else, leave the job.

“Several notices were served earlier to restrain the private tuitions by the government teachers since 1996. Even the High Court ordered to ban private tuitions done by the government, its aided and private schools in 2015. We favour the High Court decision. We will not allow the government teachers to continue private tuition as it is objectionable and we will start conducting raid from June 08. If they desire to earn extra money, they can leave the government job and continue their private coaching,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons on Saturday late evening.

As a measure against the widespread private tuitions, the High Court of Tripura banned private coaching by government and its aided schools along with private schools teachers in 2015.

The private schools teachers could do private tuitions only if they are ready to impart tuitions to students above 14 years of age and if they belong to other schools except their own schools as per High Court verdict.

The teachers could not impart coaching to students less than 14 years of age as it would violate Right to Education Act,the minister added.

The minister also said that some professional private tutors are continuing their tuitions without following social distancing norms. “We have specific information that there are teachers from government and it’s aided and private schools, doing private tuitions violating the High Court verdict. We have also learnt that there are some teachers who are not maintaining social distancing,” he said.

He later informed that the government released offers for 84 graduate teachers’ post and 75 for undergraduate teachers’ post in last April. Of them, 69 submitted their offers for graduate teachers’ post and 33 for the undergraduate teachers’ post so far.