Students and alumni of law university arranged flights for stranded Chhattisgarh workers

Total 274 stranded workers of 13 districts of Chhattisgarh will be ferried by flights from Bangalore on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:16 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Bangalore-based National Law School of India University (NLSU). (Mint file)

The students and alumni of Bangalore National Law University and National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad have arranged two flights for the stranded workers of Chhattisgarh , which will land here at Raipur on Thursday and Friday.

“National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad have come together to contribute to ongoing relief efforts in India. We have partnered with NALSAR, multiple civil society organisations and individuals to support stranded migrant workers with nutritious food, water, sanitation kits and travel arrangements for those who wish to travel to their homes,” a press release issued by Alumni Association stated.

“In collaboration with the alumni of Bangalore and Hyderabad Law University, total 100 and 174 laborers will reach Raipur by special aircraft. We are grateful for this cooperation. We are making arrangements to take everyone to the quarantine center in their home districts,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.



Meanwhile, Raipur district administration is arranging buses to ferry them from Raipur airport to their home districts.

“We are arranging health check up, transport and quarantine facilities at the home districts of labourers as per instructions of CM Bhupesh Baghel,” said Saurabh Kumar, commissioner Raipur Municipal Corporation.

“The Bangalore Law University students a flight has been funded which is ferrying 100 labourers on Thursday while Hyderabad Law University has made arrangements for total 174 workers landing on Friday,” said Vinay Sheel, a social workers coordinating the flights told Hindustan Times.

