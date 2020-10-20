Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Students can now seek provisional admission to CA foundation course after class 10: ICAI

Students can now seek provisional admission to CA foundation course after class 10: ICAI

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) after class 10 exams, according to new norms.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(PTI)

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) after class 10 exams, according to new norms.

However, provisional admission to the foundation course will only be regularised once a candidate clears class 12 exams.

The new norms will enable students to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) six months before the present timeline.

“The institute has recently got the approval of the government for amending the regulations 25E, 25F & 28F of Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, which now enables candidate to provisionally register in the Foundation Course of ICAI after passing Class 10 examinations. However, provisional admission to the foundation course will only be regularised once the candidate clears class 12 exams,” said Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI.



The basic objective behind the proposal was to allow students to provisionally register in the foundation course after passing class 10 examination, he said.

“This will help students to prepare for the foundation course while pursuing class 11 and 12 and thus students would have ample time to update their knowledge and acquire requisite techniques to appear and pass CA foundation with flying colours. The ICAI also offers free online classes to students of the foundation which can be accessed anytime, anywhere,” Gupta added.

After appearing for class 12 examination in February or March, students would then be eligible to take the foundation examination to be held in May or June. Detailing the advantages of new entry requirements, Gupta said, “Students can provisionally register themselves for the CA Foundation course after passing class 10 examination hence providing them with more time for developing, understanding and preparing for the professional course.”

“Students will be able to complete four months study period while pursuing class 11 and 12 and appear in foundation examination in the month of May or June immediately after appearing in class 12 examination. With the new norms, students will be able complete CA course and become Chartered Accountant, six months in advance, due to early admission,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST

latest news

Man takes 3 months to build home office of his dreams. Tweeple praise it
Oct 20, 2020 15:34 IST
Are KXIP going to play Maxwell as off-spinner?: Chopra predicts one change
Oct 20, 2020 15:30 IST
Yogi strides in battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish
Oct 20, 2020 15:19 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.