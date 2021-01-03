Sections
Students in Gurugram protest outside their college demanding cancellation of semester examination

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 10:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Gurugram

A visual from the protest site. (ANI)

The students of Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Gurugram on Saturday held a protest outside their college demanding cancellation of their second-semester examination.

The protesters said that the college administration has sent them a message saying that they have been promoted to the third semester but later they were asked to give an examination of the second semester.

“We protested to demand that exam of the second semester should be cancelled. We could not study as classes were suspended amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The college administration in a notice had said that we have been promoted. Three days ago, another notice came stating that our examination will be held and dates will be announced on January 20,” Anjali, one of the protesting student told ANI.

“Now, we have been told that there will be meeting on January 4 in the college. We will hold a big protest if exams will not be cancelled. If we can study for 10 days and clear all exams, then what’s the point of a three-year course. Make it for one month, take the examinations of all three semesters within 30 days and give us the degree,” she added.



Another protester Preeti said, “We demand that college administration should support students and cancel the exams.”

The traffic on old railway road, Mahavir Chowk, Agrasen Chowk and Bus Stand Road were affected due to the demonstration of students.

Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya is affiliated to Gurugram University, a state government university Established Under Haryana Act 17 Of 2017 and started functioning from academic year 2018-19.

