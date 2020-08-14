Sections
Home / Education / Students of SDMC schools will learn Madhubani painting: South Delhi mayor

Students of SDMC schools will learn Madhubani painting: South Delhi mayor

This scheme will not only benefit the artists, but also give opportunities to schoolchildren to learn the art, which is a major art form of Bihar, the mayor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her office.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:25 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Madhubani or Mithila Painting on a saree (AFP)

Children studying in South Delhi Municipal Corporation schools may soon get to learn the ancient art of Madhubani painting as its mayor on Thursday directed officials to prepare a scheme for it.

Madhubani or Mithila painting comes from the culturally rich region of Mithila in Bihar and is renowned world over.

“In keeping with PM’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar India’, SDMC will help artists who engage in doing Madhubani painting. The education department officials have been directed to prepare a scheme for this plan,” South Delhi Mayor Anamika said.

Many people in Hari Nagar ward and neighbouring areas are adept in this art and depend on it for livelihood. The SDMC’s efforts is to promote them and bring them to the mainstream, she said.



This scheme will not only benefit the artists, but also give opportunities to schoolchildren to learn the art, which is a major art form of Bihar, the mayor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her office.

Madhubani artists do wonderful art on masks, flower pots, and utensils, and the SDMC may engage them to decorate its offices and schools, she added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fortnite removed from Google, Apple app stores
Aug 14, 2020 10:48 IST
Sibling rivalry: Serena Williams beats Venus to take 31st meeting
Aug 14, 2020 10:45 IST
Sushant’s calls for 24-hour prayer on actor’s two-month death anniversary
Aug 14, 2020 10:37 IST
Farm remodels 13-acre corn maze to spell out ‘Covid go away’
Aug 14, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.