Students raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address on Tuesday

A number of students raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Updated: May 04, 2020 17:06 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal will go live on Twitter and Facebook at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 5 and address education-related concerns of students amid Covid-19 crisis. In a Tweet shared on microblogging site Twitter on May 1, Friday, the Education Minister had urged students to send their education-related queries to him through the comment section of his tweet using #Educationministergoeslive.

A number of students raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Some students suggested the minister to cancel all the board exams and asked him to promote the students on the basis of their internal marks. Some raised concern regarding the NEET UG entrance exam. “When are CBSE 12th boards and NEET 2020 going to happen? Will NEET be offline or online and will it be in phases?,” wrote a user. Some students from overseas also raised their concerns regarding the pending NIOS senior secondary examination.

