Sections
Home / Education / Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Pokhriyal addressed “Shiksha Samwad” on “Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower” via video conferencing today.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. (PTI file)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a student will have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP).

“A student will be able to have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of this policy (NEP). He will be able to do self-assessment, his or her guardian, teacher and co-student will also be able to do the assessment as well,” he said.

Pokhriyal addressed “Shiksha Samwad” on “Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower” via video conferencing today.

India would be the first country to introduce Artificial Intelligence in the schools as the students of India are enriched with talent, Pokhriyal stated.



“We have brought vocational stream via this new education policy from class 6th onwards with the internship. A student will not only study but will also get an exposure in the field as well. The students will become ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) once they pass out of school,” said Pokhriyal.

“This policy was kept in the public domain to welcome more suggestions. This education policy has been born after taking into consideration all the suggestions in detail. If we talk about teaching in mother tongue language then the topmost developed countries are teaching their students in their mother tongue language only,” he added.

The Education Minister continued saying, we do not oppose any language.

“No language will be imposed on anyone but a student should have the freedom to learn as many languages as he or she wants. We will join our past with our future via this policy. Our Prime Minister has a vision of having a healthy and clean India,” he added.

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, Dr H Chaturvedi, Professor and Director at Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida and Alternate President of Education Promotion Society for India along with others also participated and shared their views with the Education Minister during the event.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

44 new Covid cases take Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus count to 5,365
Aug 27, 2020 15:17 IST
2 arrested for raising Azadi slogans during Muharram procession in Srinagar
Aug 27, 2020 15:15 IST
Volunteers given first shots of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine are stable, three more get doses
Aug 27, 2020 15:13 IST
‘My record was really good before getting dropped from ODIs’: Rahane
Aug 27, 2020 15:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.