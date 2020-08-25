Supreme Court refuses to cancel Maharashtra CET

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to cancel the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for admission to engineering courses on a plea by two students who demanded that admissions this year be conducted based on their Class 12 examination scores.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy. The petitioner represented by advocate Shivaji M Jadhav cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra to claim that holding the examinations in such a situation posed a grave risk to students.

Jadhav said, “Conducting the MHT CET amid the COVID-19 crisis would pose a massive threat to the health and safety of lakhs of students and also other stakeholders such as examiners, invigilators, and other support staff.”

The bench refused to entertain the petition citing its previous order of August 17 when a similar prayer to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) due to the COVID-19 situation was rejected. The bench had then observed, “Career of students cannot be put in peril” as the judges were of the firm belief that “life must go on”.

Nearly 4 lakh students are expected to appear for MHT CET this year. The examination is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in Mumbai. It was earlier scheduled to be held from April 13 to 23 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and colleges in Maharashtra are shut till August 31 under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Guidelines issued under the National Disaster Management Act.

The petition had cited the example of several engineering and technical institutions which had either decided to put off their entrance tests or had resorted to admitting candidates based on the Class 12 performance. The petitioners sought scrapping of the MHT CET and demanded admission to be based purely on Class 12 scores.