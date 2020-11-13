Sections
Swami Vivekananda’s message motivates us to serve society: JNU VC

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said Swami Vivekananda’s message and teachings provide motivation to people to not being self-centric and serve the society.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 10:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus via video conference in New Delhi (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

“When we look at the statue of Vivekananda, it motivates us to come out of our self-centeredness and serve society. We should nurture and respect diversity. We must live together in a harmonious way,” he said at a function to mark the unveiling of a statue of the spiritual leader.

“During the last few years, JNU has been in the news. The university was in the news when we wanted to rename our library after BR Ambedkar. We were in the news when our university was rated as one of the best in the NIRF rankings. When we renamed the streets in our university, we were in the news. When we tightened the rules and regulations to improve the university, we were in the news. When our alumni rose in their careers, we were in the news. Today we are in the news for installing the statue of Swami Vivekananda,” he added.

