Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / ‘Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week’ to celebrate women in science

‘Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week’ to celebrate women in science

The Embassy of Sweden in India will celebrate women scientists and entrepreneurs from both the countries for the upcoming ‘Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week’.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:05 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, New Delhi

The Embassy of Sweden in India will celebrate women scientists and entrepreneurs from both the countries for the upcoming ‘Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week’. (HT file /Representative image)

The Embassy of Sweden in India will celebrate women scientists and entrepreneurs from both the countries for the upcoming ‘Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week’.

An event, titled “SHE STEM: Women Leading the Way”, is being organised in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission, the Government of India’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. The event, which is to be held on December 7, aims to honour all those women bringing cutting-edge science and technology to global sustainability efforts, and at the same time provide inspiring examples, role models and success stories of women successfully pursuing careers in science and technology. “We know already that women and girls generally do better in school when given equal opportunities. What we also know is when they apply their knowledge and perspective, we get broader and often better solutions,” said Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India.

“With our Sweden-India Nobel Memorial event ‘SHE STEM: Women Leading the Way’, we are celebrating women scientists and tech entrepreneurs and encouraging a discussion on the importance of STEM education for girls and women,” Molin added.

‘Sustainability Science’ talk by Dr Beatrice Crona, deputy science director at Stockholm Resilience Centre, panel discussion, dialogue with students and a special address by Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology will be among the highlights of the event.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Dec 02, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Dec 02, 2020 16:54 IST
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 17:21 IST

latest news

₹5-lakh relief for parents of boy killed in Kangra school bus accident
Dec 02, 2020 19:10 IST
BSE executes physical deliveries of gold under India good delivery standard
Dec 02, 2020 19:08 IST
Arteta worried about Arsenal’s killer instinct in tight games
Dec 02, 2020 19:07 IST
Cyclone Burevi: PM Modi speaks to Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs, assures support
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.