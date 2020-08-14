Symbiosis SLAT 2020 results declared at set-test.org

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Symbiosis SLAT 2020: Symbiosis International (deemed) University on Thursday declared the results of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SLAT 2020 examination can check their results online at set-test.org.The SLAT 2020 exam was conducted from July 26 to 28, 2020.

The SLAT exam is held for admission in Symbiosis Institutes in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida and Nagpur in various programmes. The university offers 5-year integrated Undergraduate Programmes like Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws [BA. LL.B( Honours)] and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws [BBA. LL.B(Honours)], BA. / BBA. LL.B, 3 year LL.B and One year LL.M programme.

Direct Link to check SLAT score 2020

Here’s the direct link to check SLAT 2020 results.

How to check SLAT 2020 Result:

1. Visit the official website at set-test.org

2. On the homepage, click on the SLAT 2020 result link

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your SLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.