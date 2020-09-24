Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Take steps for continuing Tamil school, TN CM tells Gujarat counterpart

Take steps for continuing Tamil school, TN CM tells Gujarat counterpart

Palaniswami said he was distressed to learn that a Tamil medium school in the Gujarat capital catering mainly to migrant labourers “has been closed suddenly,” citing low attendance.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take steps for reopening a Tamil school in Ahmedabad that was shut and assured him that Tamil Nadu government would bear the expenditure of running the institution.

Palaniswami said he was distressed to learn that a Tamil medium school in the Gujarat capital catering mainly to migrant labourers “has been closed suddenly,” citing low attendance.

These Tamil children were now left without any choice to continue their education.

Requesting Rupani’s intervention, he urged him to”pass suitable orders” for the continuance of the Tamil medium school.



“Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad,” the CM assured.

Tamil is an ancient language and Tamils living in Gujarat continued to contribute towards the development of the state, he noted.

“I hope the government of Gujarat will protect the rights to education of Tamil linguistic minorities. I would appreciate early action in this regard,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
Sep 24, 2020 15:35 IST
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 14:47 IST
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

British firearms maker Webley & Scott to set up two shooting ranges in each Indian state
Sep 24, 2020 15:32 IST
Rajasthan police chief seeks voluntary retirement, may get new role
Sep 24, 2020 15:27 IST
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST
Kangana Ranaut brought to tears as HC’s pulls up BMC
Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.