Takshashila, Nalanda: New Education Policy seeks to draw from ancient Indian knowledge

Nalanda’s placement at Rajgir, 10 km from ancient Nalanda (photo, above) in rural Bihar was justified by claiming that it would bring employment and development to the region — a common argument of avaricious developers preying on rural lands to build apartments (Getty images)

New Education Policy 2020: The New Education Policy (NEP) as it aims to develop India into a global leader in the field of knowledge draws heavily from ancient Indian history.

“The rich heritage of ancient and eternal Indian knowledge and thought has been a guiding light for thisPolicy. The pursuit of knowledge (Jnan), wisdom (Pragyaa), and truth (Satya) was always considered in Indian thought and philosophy as the highest human goal. The aim of education in ancient India was not just the acquisition of knowledge as preparation for life in this world, or life beyond schooling, but for the complete realization and liberation of the self,” the policy document says.

World-class institutions of ancient India such as Takshashila, Nalanda,Vikramshila, Vallabhi, set the highest standards of multidisciplinary teaching and research and hosted scholars and students from across backgrounds and countries, it adds.

“The Indian education system produced great scholars such as Charaka,Susruta, Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya, Brahmagupta, Chanakya, Chakrapani Datta, Madhava, Panini, Patanjali, Nagarjuna, Gautama, Pingala, Sankardev, Maitreyi, Gargi and Thiruvalluvar, among numerous others, who made seminal contributions to world knowledge in diverse fields such as mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, medical science and surgery, civil engineering, architecture, shipbuilding and navigation, yoga, fine arts, chess, and more. Indian culture and philosophy have had a strong influence on the world. These rich legacies to world heritage must not only be nurtured and preserved for posterity but also researched, enhanced, and put to new uses through our education system,” the policy document says.

It adds that the teacher must be at the centre of the fundamental reforms in the education system.The new education policy must help re-establish teachers, at all levels, as the most respected and essential members of our society, because they truly shape our next generation of citizens.

The new education policy must help recruit the very best and brightest to enter the teaching profession at all levels, by ensuring livelihood, respect, dignity, and autonomy, while also instilling in the system basic methods of quality control and accountability. The new education policy must provide to all students, irrespective of their place of residence, a quality education system, with particular focus on historically marginalized, disadvantaged, and underrepresented groups.