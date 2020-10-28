Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th supplementary results 2020 to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in

Sections
TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu will on Wednesday declare the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

TN Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam result 2020 on Wednesday, October 28. The Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary result is expected anytime soon, while the class 12th supplementary result is expected to be announced at 2 pm. According to an official notice, class 11th supplementary result will be announced on Thursday, October 29 at 11 am.

Candidates who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

According to media reports, around 50,000 candidates were registered for class 10th supplementary exam and 10,000 candidates for class 12th supplementary exam.

TN HSLC (12th) annual exam result was declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% students passed the class 12th exam. The Tamil Nadu SSLC annual exam result was declared on August 10. A total of 9,39,829.students who were registered for the TN SSLC exam were promoted without exam, making the total pass percentage of 100.This year, the exam had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated on the basis of their performance in half yearly and quarterly exams (80%) and attendance in class (20%).



How to check TN Supplementary Exam Results 2020: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘TN Supplementary Result 2020’

Step 3:Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your TN Results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

