Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC supplementary results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declared the class 10th supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Around 50,000 candidates were registered for class 10th supplementary exam.

Direct link to check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020

According to the official notice released by DGE Tamil Nadu, class 12th supplementary result will be declared today at 2 pm and class 11th supplementary result will be announced on Thursday, October 29 at 11 am.

Around 10,000 candidates took the class 12th supplementary exam. TN HSLC (12th) annual exam result was declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% students passed the class 12th exam.

How to check TN Supplementary Exam Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘TN Supplementary Result 2020’

Step 3:Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your TN Results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC annual exam result was declared on August 10. A total of 9,39,829.students who were registered for the TN SSLC exam were promoted without exam, making the total pass percentage of 100.This year, the exam had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated on the basis of their performance in half yearly and quarterly exams (80%) and attendance in class (20%).

Out of the 9.39 lakh students who have passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam, 471759 are boys and 468070 are girls. A total of 6235 differently abled students have also passed.