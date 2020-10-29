Tamil Nadu 11th supplementary results 2020 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Plus One supplementary results 2020. (Screengrab )

Tamil Nadu11th supplementary results 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the results of TN plus one (class 11th) supplementary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TN 11th supplementary exam 2020 can check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Earlier on Wednesday, the results of class 10th and 12th supplementary exam 2020 was declared.

Direct link to check TN plus one supplementary results 2020

How to check TN plus one supplementary results 2020:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Result tab

Click on TN First year or Plus one supplementary result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TN Class 11th supplementary result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.