Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 soon: ‘Await for details’ says TN results website, students anxious

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: The students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 examinations are anxiously waiting for their results. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu board’s official website is flashing “HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results - Await for Details.”

Earlier on June 18, Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan announced that the Tamil Nadu plus two examination results will be declared in the first week of July 2020 as the evaluation of answer-sheets is nearing completion. Therefore the Tamil Nadu class 12 examination results are expected to be anytime soon. According to reports in some section of the media, the Tamil Nadu class 12 results are expected to be declared by Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier on June 6, Sengottaiyan had said that the Tamil Nadu class 10, 11, and 12 exam results will be released in the third week of July 2020.

Once the results are declared, Tamil Nadu board Class 12 students can check their board exam results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

How to check TN Class 12 results 2020 after it is announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tamil Nadu HSE result 2020”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Last year, a total of 8,69,423 students appeared in the examination, out of which 8,42,512 students appeared through schools and 29,911 appeared on their own. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for TN 12th exam was 91.03%. Out of which, the pass percentage for boys is 88.57% and 93.64% for girls.