Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu cancels half-yearly exams for government school students

Tamil Nadu cancels half-yearly exams for government school students

The Tamil Nadu’s school education minister, K A Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that half-yearly examinations for students in government and government-aided schools are cancelled for the current academic year.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chennai

Representative

The Tamil Nadu’s school education minister, K A Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that half-yearly examinations for students in government and government-aided schools are cancelled for the current academic year. The exams have been cancelled amidst the Covid-19 pandemic where Tamil Nadu has reported more than eight-lakh cases. “We have allowed private schools to conduct online exams if required,” said Sengottaiyan speaking to reporters in Erode district on Wednesday.

The state has still not decided on a date to reopen schools. “The chief minister will take a decision after speaking to parents, students and educators,” Sengottaiyan said. The government had earlier announced that schools will reopen on November 16 but postponed it after holding consultations with parents who feared safety of their children amidst the pandemic.

Classes for medical colleges and final year students of undergraduate courses re-opened from December 7 onwards. The state has now instructed all educational institutions to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures and conduct testing after IIT-Madras has turned into a coronavirus cluster with 191 cases just in December. Chennai’s Anna University also reported six positive cases on Wednesday after 550 people on campus were tested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson blessed with baby girl
by hindustantimes.com
Asian countries, Switzerland at risk in US Treasury’s currency report
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
CAT dismisses tax official’s appeal against compulsory retirement
by Rajeev Jayaswal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.