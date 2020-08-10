Sections
Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020 declared, here's direct link to check TN SSLC results

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 examination can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020. (Screengrab )

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Monday declared the result of Class 10 examinations. 100% of students passed the examination.

Students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 examination can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

This year, a total of 9,39,829 students were registered for the Tamil Nadi class 10 or SSLC exam. All of them have passed the examination. Out of which, 471759 are boys and 468070 are girls.

Direct link to check TN SSLC Results 2020.



TN SSLC Results 2020: How to Check



Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.



Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

Key in your registration number, roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for further reference.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 examination was 95.2%. The pass percentage for boy candidates was 93.3% and for girls it was 97%.A total of 9,76,019 candidates had registered for the TNSSLC 10th exam 2019 out of which 9.37,859 appeared through schools.

