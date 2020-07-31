Sections
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: How to check TN Board Plus One results online

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: How to check TN Board Plus One results online

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: Once the results are declared, students of class 11 and 12 (re-sit) who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020. (HT file)

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will announce the class 11 and class 12 re-sit examination results on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:30 am on its official website.

TN Plus one result 2020 Live Updates

Once the results are declared, students of class 11 and 12 (re-sit) who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Earlier on July 16, the TNDGE declared the results of Tamil Nadu class 12 or plus two examinations on its official website. A total of 7,99,717 lakh students had registered for the TN class 12 exam. Out of which, 92.3% of students have passed the exam.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 re-sit examination results:



Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in



Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

First-ever EU cyber sanctions hit Russian, Chinese, North Koreans
Jul 31, 2020 09:16 IST
Dog locked inside a car on hot day yelps, passerby notices and rescues it
Jul 31, 2020 09:15 IST
Interceptor 650, Himalayan help Royal Enfield boost UK presence
Jul 31, 2020 09:14 IST
Covid-19 updates: India registers spike of over 55,000 cases for first time, tally reaches 16.38 lakh
Jul 31, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.