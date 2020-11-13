Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Thursday virtually inaugurated Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch in the national capital.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Thursday virtually inaugurated Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch in the national capital.

The schools are aimed at promoting Tamil language and provide affordable education to Tamilians living in the national capital.

“It was a proud moment for the DTEA which now has eight schools in the capital and would be celebrating its centenary in 2023 having started in 1923 with one student. We are thankful to the chief minister for the help extended by the state government to get the building constructed,” said Academic Director V Mythili.

“The building which will cater to children from East Delhi is a state-of-the-art five-storied structure with all modern amenities though the start of the academic session depends on when normalcy returns and schools reopen in the capital,” Myrthili added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
Nov 13, 2020 12:40 IST
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
Nov 13, 2020 11:48 IST
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Nov 13, 2020 08:21 IST
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
Nov 13, 2020 12:09 IST

latest news

Gen Naravane conducts aerial survey of border outposts in Uttarakhand
Nov 13, 2020 12:50 IST
Canada asylum for HK residents even if charged under security law
Nov 13, 2020 12:44 IST
Pompeo heads to Europe, Mideast, does not acknowledge Trump loss
Nov 13, 2020 12:43 IST
Suu Kyi’s party to come in power after Myanmar’s official vote control
Nov 13, 2020 12:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.