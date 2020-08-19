Sections
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister

Tamil Nadu CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar’s birth anniversary.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:59 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Erode

Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)

The Tamil Nadu government has not decided yet on re-opening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar’s birth anniversary.

Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late leader.

Referring to the Chief Minister, he said Palaniswami was an agriculturist by birth, so he was aware of farmers’ problems.



The Minister said there was enough water in Mettur and Lower Bhavani reservoirs and that uninterrupted water supply for irrigation would be provided.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Not a Loss’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after SC hands Sushant Rajput case to CBI
Aug 19, 2020 16:14 IST
Kolkata maid held for stealing ₹35 lakh using dead employer’s ATM card
Aug 19, 2020 16:14 IST
Sucha recovers from COVID-19 after nightmarish experience during treatment
Aug 19, 2020 16:12 IST
Who Cares: Bridging gaps in the lives of millions with his tangible content
Aug 19, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.