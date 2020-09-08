TN 12th revaluation result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download provisional marksheet

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Directorate of Government Exam, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declared the class 12th re-evaluation results 2020 on its official website at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. List of roll numbers of candidates whose marks are changed can be checked on the official website. If a student’s roll number does not appear on the list, this means his/her marks have not been changed.

The students whose roll numbers appear in the list can download their provisional marksheet from the official website by logging in using their roll number and date of birth.

Click here to check the list

DGE Tamil Nadu had declared the class 12th result on July 16 in which 92.3% of students had passed the exam.

How to check TN 12th Re-evaluation Provisional Result 2020:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Click on ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ link

Then click on the re-evaluation provisional result link

A login page will open

Key in your roll number and date of birth

Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to check provisional marksheet