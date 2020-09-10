Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu forms panel to study National Education Policy, advise govt

Tamil Nadu forms panel to study National Education Policy, advise govt

It will “advise on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 as is relevant to Tamil Nadu in the short, medium, and long term based on resource availability,” the government added.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:23 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Chennai

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has formed a 13-member high-level committee to study the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in order to advise the government on two-language policy and other issues.

While describing the functions and other terms of reference for the expert committee, the government said it will “advise the Government of Tamil Nadu on the policy response on all thrust areas of the National Education Policy 2020 subject to the state of Tamil Nadu continuing with its two-language policy.”

It will “advise on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 as is relevant to Tamil Nadu in the short, medium, and long term based on resource availability,” the government added.

The committee is expected to submit its final report after due consultation with all relevant stakeholders, within a period of one year from the date of its constitution.



The expert committee shall be assisted by the Director of School Education and the State Project Director Samagra Shiksha for the facilitation of their work.

The government added that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, if necessary, the committee can conduct its meetings virtually.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients at risk of developing lung fibrosis
Sep 10, 2020 05:35 IST
India bulks up amid provocation by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sep 10, 2020 07:11 IST
Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today
Sep 10, 2020 08:16 IST
SII didn’t inform authorities about AstraZeneca’s trial pause: DCGI
Sep 10, 2020 07:57 IST

latest news

NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over lynching of murder accused in Kushinagar
Sep 10, 2020 08:25 IST
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Sep 10, 2020 08:24 IST
Tamil Nadu forms panel to study National Education Policy, advise govt
Sep 10, 2020 08:23 IST
Rhea Chakraborty bail plea hearing today: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 08:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.