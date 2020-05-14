Tamil Nadu government colleges may go back to single shift, change timings: Reports

Sections
Updated: May 14, 2020 13:02 IST

Tamil Nadu’s Higher education department is planning to merge two shifts and change college timings for Government Arts and Science College in the state. According to media reports, the plan is to run colleges in one shift in place of the two shift (morning and evening), which is operational at present.

The decision has been taken due to the fewer number of students attending the evening classes, reports said. So the department of higher education may combine the two shifts and run classes in just one shift.

Reportedly, at present Classes in the morning shift are run between 8.45 am to 1.15 pm and the evening shift starts at 1.30 pm and ends at 6.05 pm, while in the new scheme of things the classes will start from 10 am and end at 4 pm.

