Tamil Nadu govt to train IIT JEE aspirants through digital platform

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of Understanding with a private player to provide online training to IIT-JEE aspirants from government and aided schools in the state.

The move comes close on the heels of the government earlier conducting NEET coaching centres for medical aspirants from such institutions.

The government signed the MoU with Nextgen Vidhya Pvt. Ltd, an official release here said. The IIT-JEE aspirants from government and aided schools would be groomed through the online initiative for free.

Registration for the training, which would commence from January 4, 2021, will take place from December 21 to 31, the release added.

The MoU was signed in the presence of School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan here. Training will be given in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Further, a unique Login ID and Password would be provided to the students to learn the lessons while teachers, district coordinators and headmasters will be given access to monitor the students’ performance, a release said.