Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released, check details

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released, check details

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020: Once the list is uploaded, candidates will able to check the TN NEET merit list 2020 online at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 . (twitter/@Vijayabaskarofl)

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu on Monday released the TN NEET merit list 2020 for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses. The TN Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar has tweeted about the release of the NEET merit list. However, the list is not yet uploaded on the official website.

Once the list is uploaded, candidates will able to check the TN NEET merit list 2020 online at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

The Health Minister on its official twitter handle writes, “The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5% reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes! @CMOTamilNadu”

 

Based on the merit list, candidates will be called for the Tamil Nadu MBBS counselling 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
Nov 16, 2020 13:26 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
Nov 16, 2020 12:46 IST
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nov 16, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Ankita scolds boyfriend Vicky in video from Diwali party, watch
Nov 16, 2020 14:05 IST
Fury ditches plan to fight in December, to return to ring in 2021
Nov 16, 2020 14:05 IST
Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released, check details
Nov 16, 2020 14:04 IST
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens as snowfall, rains abate for now, few vehicles ply
Nov 16, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.