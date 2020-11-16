Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released, check details

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu on Monday released the TN NEET merit list 2020 for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses. The TN Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar has tweeted about the release of the NEET merit list. However, the list is not yet uploaded on the official website.

Once the list is uploaded, candidates will able to check the TN NEET merit list 2020 online at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

The Health Minister on its official twitter handle writes, “The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5% reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes! @CMOTamilNadu”

Based on the merit list, candidates will be called for the Tamil Nadu MBBS counselling 2020.