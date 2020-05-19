Sections
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed, check details

Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed, check details

As per the revised schedule, the class 10th board exams will be conducted from June 15 to 25, 2020, at 12,690 selected centres spread across the state.

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed. (HT file)

Tamil Nadu government has further postponed the class 10th board exams to June 15. Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday tweeted that the decision has been taken after the meeting with the CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“After request to the CM, the 10th standard exam to be held from June 15 to 25,” the minister wrote in the tweet. 

As per the revised schedule, the class 10th board exams will be conducted from June 15 to 25, 2020, at 12,690 selected centres spread across the state. This is the third time the exams have been deferred.

Earlier, the class 10 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 12. Before that, they were scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13 which was then postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.



For latest news and updates, students should visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu board.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mike Pompeo calls on China to immediately make public Panchen Lama’s whereabouts
May 19, 2020 14:34 IST
Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet over migrants’ plight on Friday
May 19, 2020 14:32 IST
On Ruskin Bond’s 86th birthday, an excerpt from a new story for children
May 19, 2020 14:32 IST
Covid-19 update: Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.