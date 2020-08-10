TN SSLC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu 10th result expected to be declared shortly

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: In less than an hour, the Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu might declare the TN SSLC or class 10th result today at 9:30 am, as per media reports. Over 9 lakh students are waiting for their results. Once it is declared, students will be able to check their scores online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in. This year, the result has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year it was announced on April 29. This year, the exam was cancelled due to the pandemic and students will be marked on the basis of students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and attendance.

Here in the liveblog we will provide latest updates on exam, results, pass percent, direct link and steps to check results, topper lists and all other details.