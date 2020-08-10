TN SSLC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu 10th result expected to be declared shortly

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 10th or SSLC result is expected to be declared today at 9:30 am, according to media reports. Check latest updates on exam, result, direct link, pass percent, topper list etc.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: In less than an hour, the Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu might declare the TN SSLC or class 10th result today at 9:30 am, as per media reports. Over 9 lakh students are waiting for their results. Once it is declared, students will be able to check their scores online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in. This year, the result has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year it was announced on April 29. This year, the exam was cancelled due to the pandemic and students will be marked on the basis of students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and attendance.
Here in the liveblog we will provide latest updates on exam, results, pass percent, direct link and steps to check results, topper lists and all other details.
Last year, the school wise pass percentage was 92.48% for government schools, 94.53% for government aided schools , 99.05% for metric schools, 95.42% for co-ed schools, 96.89% for girls and 88.94% for boys.
Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 examination was 95.2%. The pass percentage for male candidates was 93.3% and for girls it was 97%.
According to reports, the students of TN SSLC exam will get their provisional mark sheets from August 17 to 25.
80% of marks will be evaluated on the basis of performance of students in quarterly and half-yearly exams and 20% will be based on attendance, as per the government.
Initially, the TN SSLC exam was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13. It was later postponed and the board decided to hold the exam from June 1 to 12. The exam was further postponed. It was then scheduled to b e held from June 15 to 25. However, the Madras High Court asked the board not to risk the lives of nine lakh students and hence the exam was cancelled.
Tamil Nadu board had cancelled the class 10th exam and decided to promote the students on the basis of average marking assessment scheme.
DGE Tamil Nadu had declared class 11th results on July 31. Over 7 lakh students had taken the exam out of which 96.04% have passed
On July 16, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared HSLC Results in which 92.3% students passed.
Usually after the results are declared, the official websites crashes due to heavy traffic. In that case students can check their scores on these alterative websites: examresults.net or indiaresults.com
Tamil Nadu SSLC Results will be available on the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. Students can check their results after it is declared.