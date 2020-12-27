Tamil teacher commended by PM Modi for innovation in teaching

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded a teacher from Tamil Nadu for her innovative way of teaching students amid COVID-19 pandemic when schools were shut.

“I read about a teacher from Tamil Nadu. Her name is Hemalata N K, and she teaches the oldest language of the world Tamil at a school in Viddupuram. Even the Covid-19 pandemic could not create hurdles in her teaching. Challenges definitely were there but she found out an innovative way,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year 2020 on Sunday.

“She recorded all the 53 chapters of the course, created animated videos, put them in a pen drive and distributed that amongst her students. Her students got a lot of help from this; they understood the chapters visually. Along with this, she kept interacting with her students telephonically. Thus, the study became quite interesting for the students,” he said.

PM Modi requested teachers to upload course material on the Diksha Portal of the Education Ministry to help students who are staying in far-flung areas of the country.

“All over the country during this corona time, the innovative methods that the teachers have adopted, the course material they have creatively prepared, those are invaluable in this period of online studies. I request all the teachers to definitely upload these course materials on the Diksha Portal of the Education Ministry. This will help students who are staying in far-flung areas of the country, a lot,” he said.