TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET released at annauniv.edu, here’s direct link
TANCA merit list 2020: Anna University, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET candidates on its official website.
Direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE
Direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for TANCET
How to check TANCA merit list 2020:
Visit the official website at annauniv.edu
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TANCA 2020 - GATE CATEGORY merit list” or “TANCA 2020 - TANCET CATEGORY merit list”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The TANCA merit list 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the merit list and take its print out for future use.