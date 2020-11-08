Sections
Task force for NEP 2020 implementation in Karnataka submits reports to Deputy CM

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. (Twitter)

The task force for implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Karnataka submitted its report to Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, and Minister for primary and secondary education, S Suresh Kumar, on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference in which the report was presented the Deputy CM said that Karnataka is the leader in forming a committee on the NEP-2020 implementation in the country and added that discussions on the report will be done in the Cabinet.

“To implement NEP in the state we had constituted a committee to submit the report. We have received the final report from the committee. In other states no committee has been formed yet, if it has been constituted also, the reports have not been submitted yet. The report will be discussed in the Cabinet meetings,” Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education in the state, said and added that the recommendations will be implemented in a phase-wise manner beginning next year.

The committee in its report has suggested separation of regulation and operation of schools, equitable and inclusive education, curricular, pedagogical, and assessment reforms, alongside other reforms in the scheme.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 is set to usher in a slew of changes with the vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.

