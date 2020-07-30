TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Date and Time: Tripura Class 12 results to be announced on July 31

TBSE 12th HS Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will announce the results of Class 12 and Class 10 ( old syllabus) on July 31.

“ We will declare results of Class 12 and Class 10 ( old syllabus) at 9 AM tomorrow ( Friday). Besides, we will declare results of Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology tomorrow,” said president of TBSE Dr. Bhabatosh Saha.

He added that total 26,400 students appeared for Class 12 board examinations and 211 students appeared for Class 10 ( old syllabus). 100 students appeared for Madrassa Alim while 28 appeared for Fazil Arts and Theology.

After the results are announced, students will be able to check their results from www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

Though the Class 10 ( new syllabus) examinations were over prior the first Covid-19 lockdown, examinations of some papers of the rest Class 10 ( old syllabus), Class 12, Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology were cancelled for the pandemic.

“ As their exams were cancelled, an average of highest grades bagged by the studeñts in the sets of subjects were used to determine marks for those papers that didn’t go for examinations,” Saha said.

Last year, the Class 12 Science recorded 88.85% pass while the Humanities stream recorded 79.05% pass and 78.13% pass in Commerce stream.

The girls have surpassed the boys in the results last year where the pass percentage of girls were 81.91% against the boys whose pass percentage was 79.10%.

The TBSE declared results of Class 10 ( new syllabus) on July 03 this year that recorded 69.49% pass. Total 48994 candidates appeared for the examinations.

Last year, 64.60% pass was recorded in Class 10.